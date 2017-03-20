Scouts work to fix up dog park
Boy Scouts from Troop 121 and their leaders worked Friday to make upgrades to the Arkansas River Dog Park. Pictured in the front row are Dietrich Kletke, Micah Chambers, Matthew Peterson and Jeffrey Peterson.
