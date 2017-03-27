Sales tax increase for roads moves ahead
Lawmakers at state Capitol are hoping this will be the year that they can find a compromise to fund a multi-billion dollar list of transportation projects statewide. But despite bipartisan support for the transportation bill rolled out two weeks ago, some Republicans, including Rep. Jon Becker of Fort Morgan, are adamant that this is not the right solution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Sun
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC