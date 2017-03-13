Safety Jam is coming to Fremont County

Safety Jam is coming to Fremont County

Friday Mar 17

As part of a campaign to educate the community and promote safety, American Medical Response in partner with other local agencies will host their first annual Safety Jam in Fremont County this summer. Safety Jam is an event meant for all members of the community and was first started in Pueblo County.

