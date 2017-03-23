Republican Senate leader to back hosp...

Republican Senate leader to back hospital provider fee change

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Fort Morgan Times

While conservative lawmakers are squabbling about how to finance an immediate need for $3.5 billion for transportation projects, one of their own has quietly been working on a solution that will take some by surprise: reclassifying the hospital provider fee. The hospital provider fee is a bookkeeping maneuver that could free up more than $350 million per year to fund transportation, K12 and health care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Morgan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann... 9 hr Dee Dee Dee 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) 21 hr Sniper 115
The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16) 22 hr TR from NEW YORK 7
Looking for 2 people Mar 16 catchemall 3
Nicholas Brooks Mar 15 StraightUp 1
Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14) Mar 14 Might know 2
Co springs rental company's beware especially p... Mar 10 do you believe in... 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,793,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC