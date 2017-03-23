Republican Senate leader to back hospital provider fee change
While conservative lawmakers are squabbling about how to finance an immediate need for $3.5 billion for transportation projects, one of their own has quietly been working on a solution that will take some by surprise: reclassifying the hospital provider fee. The hospital provider fee is a bookkeeping maneuver that could free up more than $350 million per year to fund transportation, K12 and health care.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|9 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|21 hr
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 16
|catchemall
|3
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 15
|StraightUp
|1
|Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14)
|Mar 14
|Might know
|2
|Co springs rental company's beware especially p...
|Mar 10
|do you believe in...
|1
