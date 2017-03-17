Public's help sought in locating missing Canon City man, 27
Lynn, 27, of Canon City was last heard from Sunday afternoon when he told his mother, Judy Lynn, that he was heading home from Buena Vista but was thinking of stopping to take pictures off of Tallahassee Road. Judy Lynn said her son is OK and at the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.
