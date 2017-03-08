No injuries reported in mobile home fire on Pennsylvania Avenue
Canon City Fire Department firefighters talk in front of a structure fire Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Burned chairs and home insulation sit outside of a home Tuesday in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after a structure fire.
