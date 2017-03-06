New trail system officially opens in Ca on City
Fremont County Commission Chair Debbie Bell, Walter Schepp, Commissioner Tim Payne, Megan Barton, grant administrator for Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Kalem Lenard, assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, Maya and Mason Lenard, Kristyn Econome, grant writer and Fremont Adventure Recreation representative, Ken Burger, board president for the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District, and Commissioner Dwayne McFall, cut an official ribbon during the South Canon Trails - Schepp Open Space grand opening event Friday at the new Eagle Wing Trailhead. The new Eagle Wing Trailhead, South Canon Trails and Schepp Open Space officially are open for public use following a grand opening event Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09)
|11 hr
|Lauren
|2
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|86
|Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M...
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|1
|sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Guamie
|30
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC