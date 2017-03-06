New trail system officially opens in ...

New trail system officially opens in Ca on City

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Fremont County Commission Chair Debbie Bell, Walter Schepp, Commissioner Tim Payne, Megan Barton, grant administrator for Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Kalem Lenard, assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, Maya and Mason Lenard, Kristyn Econome, grant writer and Fremont Adventure Recreation representative, Ken Burger, board president for the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District, and Commissioner Dwayne McFall, cut an official ribbon during the South Canon Trails - Schepp Open Space grand opening event Friday at the new Eagle Wing Trailhead. The new Eagle Wing Trailhead, South Canon Trails and Schepp Open Space officially are open for public use following a grand opening event Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09) 11 hr Lauren 2
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Mar 2 John Anderson 86
Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M... Mar 2 John Anderson 1
sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13) Feb 25 Guamie 30
Sex offenders Feb 16 CCC 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Feb 16 Meh 107
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Chris 6
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Fremont County was issued at March 06 at 2:54PM MST

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC