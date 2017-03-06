New trail system officially opens in Ca on City

Fremont County Commission Chair Debbie Bell, Walter Schepp, Commissioner Tim Payne, Megan Barton, grant administrator for Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Kalem Lenard, assistant field manager for the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office, Maya and Mason Lenard, Kristyn Econome, grant writer and Fremont Adventure Recreation representative, Ken Burger, board president for the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District, and Commissioner Dwayne McFall, cut an official ribbon during the South Canon Trails - Schepp Open Space grand opening event Friday at the new Eagle Wing Trailhead. The new Eagle Wing Trailhead, South Canon Trails and Schepp Open Space officially are open for public use following a grand opening event Friday.

