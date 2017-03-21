Mannie Colon will serve as parade grand marshall May 6
Mannie Colon, pictured here with his date, Lisa Hyams, was named the 2017 Music & Blossom Festival Parade Grand Marshall during Saturday's Queen's Pageant at Canon City High School. He was introduced during the annual Blossom Queen's Pageant on Saturday at Canon City High School.
