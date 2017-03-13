Investigation of Fremont County Sheri...

Investigation of Fremont County Sheriff's Office detective impacting Devlin Palaza case

An attempted murder trial case, set to begin in two weeks, is still being hindered by a separate investigation surrounding a Fremont County Sheriff's Office detective. Devlin Palaza, 43, appeared in court Monday to hear District Judge Ramsey Lama's decision to disclose information regarding the Colorado Bureau of Investigations' probe of FCSO Detective Robert Dodd.

