Gov. John Hickenlooper is threatening to veto legislation that would allow local governments to extend bar hours past 2 a.m. Gazette file photo. Gov. John Hickenlooper is threatening to veto legislation that would allow local governments to extend bar hours past 2 a.m. In a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, Hickenlooper said he is "unpersuaded that extending alcohol service hours will enhance public safety or lead to less intoxicated driving."

