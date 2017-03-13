GOP bucks Colorado transportation bill, but new proposal not a mutiny | Colorado Springs Gazette,...
It's a political stretch to call state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg's proposal for a tax-hike free bill to steer money into transportation a mutiny of the bipartisan plan released last week by Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham. Other legislative Republicans and high-profile organizations are already aligning against House Bill 1242, released last week by Grantham, R-Canon City, and House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14)
|18 hr
|Might know
|2
|Looking for 2 people
|Sun
|catchemall
|2
|Co springs rental company's beware especially p...
|Mar 10
|do you believe in...
|1
|Mark Pawoll
|Mar 10
|Jose Stick
|4
|A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09)
|Mar 6
|Lauren
|2
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|86
|Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M...
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC