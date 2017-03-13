It's a political stretch to call state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg's proposal for a tax-hike free bill to steer money into transportation a mutiny of the bipartisan plan released last week by Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham. Other legislative Republicans and high-profile organizations are already aligning against House Bill 1242, released last week by Grantham, R-Canon City, and House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver.

