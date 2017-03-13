Fremont County protesters gather for Standing Rock demonstrations

Raymond Moreno waived an American Flag on Friday at the intersection of Ninth Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard to show solidarity with similar protests that occurred nationwide Friday protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock. Raymond Moreno, Lee Ann Oliver and Cathryn Sounart all gathered at the intersection of Ninth Street and Royal Gorge Boulevard Friday to show solidarity with similar protests and demonstrations that occurred nationwide to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock.

