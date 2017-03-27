Fremont County officers recall "shots fired" moments in Devlin Palaza trial
Officers from two law enforcement agencies recalled the 2015 incidents when they were shot at Wednesday, as day three of a jury trial for Devlin Palaza continued. Palaza, 43, is accused of attempted murder against law enforcement after allegedly shooting at law enforcement on two occasions in December 2015 while attempting to flee in a vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC