Fighting the Phoenix to support HeartSupport in March 18 show
Fighting the Phoenix, comprised of band members Kyle Parker, Zach Snyder, Chris King, Austin Parks and Kyle Snyder, will headline the Support For Solace concert at 7 p.m. March 18 at the Black Sheep, located at 2106 E. Platte Ave. in Colorado Springs. Purpose: HeartSupport exists to equip, encourage, inform and provide emotional support to young adults caught in cycles of addiction, suicide ideation, depression, sexual abuse, relationship issues and family issues.
