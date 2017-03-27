Ed Norden: Leadership: The Art of Compromise
The legacy of Canon City's state senator is likely being written during this 2017 session of the Colorado General Assembly. That's not only because Sen. Kevin Grantham is serving as President of the Colorado Senate in his final two years in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Sun
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC