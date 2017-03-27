Devlin Palaza trial begins Monday wit...

Devlin Palaza trial begins Monday with jury selection

Devlin Palaza, 43, has been charged with three counts attempted second-degree murder, two counts of weapons possession by previous offender, two counts of being a habitual criminal, eluding, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief and an attempt to escape custody. During a preliminary trial in March 2016, Detective Jason Dorman with the Florence Police Department was called as a witness for the charges that Palaza shot at law enforcement Dec. 22, 2015.

