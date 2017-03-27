Despite extensive legislative pledges, construction defect reform could again fall apart
Rep. Alec Garnett and House Speaker Crisanta Duran, both from Denver, placed blame at the feet of developers, business leaders and local government officials. The Homeownership Opportunity Alliance's policy committee on Tuesday night voted to oppose a bipartisan bill that aimed at striking a compromise, which offers an ominous sign.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
