Defense's motion for mistrial denied in Devlin Palaza trial

Defense attorney Phillip DuBois made a motion for a mistrial during a bench conference Thursday after the word "informant" was uttered by a testifying officer. DuBois is the attorney for Devlin Palaza, 43, who is accused of attempted murder against law enforcement after he allegedly shot at law enforcement on two occasions in December 2015 while attempting to flee in a vehicle.

