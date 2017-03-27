Community Advisory Group gets upset on Cotter Corp. pipeline replacement
Several issues of interest to the community were discussed at the Lincoln Park / Cotter Superfund Site Community Advisory Group regular monthly meeting March 16. A detailed update on the progress of the pipeline replacement was given by Rachel Blomberg, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment staffer. EPA noted that they would continue to have EPA engineers onsite until the work is complete.
