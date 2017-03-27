Colorado Springs chefs duel it out for chance to show off traveling trophy
Pikes Peak Chapter had the fifth Dueling Knives battle between Eric Brenner, executive chef and owner of Red Gravy, and Rocio Neyra Prado, sous chef at Ristorante Del Lago at The Broadmoor. Neyra Prado was defending the possession of the trophy, which had been won by a Broadmoor chef at the last Dueling Knives battle.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
