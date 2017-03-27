Colorado Springs chefs duel it out for chance to show off traveling trophy

Pikes Peak Chapter had the fifth Dueling Knives battle between Eric Brenner, executive chef and owner of Red Gravy, and Rocio Neyra Prado, sous chef at Ristorante Del Lago at The Broadmoor. Neyra Prado was defending the possession of the trophy, which had been won by a Broadmoor chef at the last Dueling Knives battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.