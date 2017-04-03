Colorado man charged with throwing ga...

Colorado man charged with throwing gas, setting man on fire

Friday Mar 31 Read more: The Gazette

Court records say 34-year-old Michael Scavarda of Canon City told investigators he was mad at 40-year-old Jason Crowder for telling his girlfriend that he was cheating on her. The Pueblo Chieftain reports Scavarda was charged Thursday with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree arson for the March 19 attack.

