Colorado House takes first pass at tax hike for highways | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Thursday Mar 30

The Colorado House gave its initial approval Thursday to the session's biggest piece of legislation, House Bill 1242, which would ask voters to raise the sales tax to fund roads. Dozens of amendments were filed.

Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06) Mar 31 Roy martinez 36
Nicholas Brooks Mar 26 Abb 2
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Mar 25 SmashQuist 4
adam bruner & jenn miller scammers Mar 25 catchemall 1
Looking for 2 people Mar 25 catchemall 4
A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann... Mar 24 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Mar 23 Sniper 115
