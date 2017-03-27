City Hall will be named 'John D. Havens City Hall' in recognition of late City Attorney

A formal ceremony naming City Hall as "John D. Havens City Hall" in recognition of Canon City's late City Attorney will be at 3 p.m. April 7 at City Hall, located at 128 Main St. Havens died Nov. 3, 2016, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69. The community is invited to attend a bereavement class series that will offer support through grieving the loss of a loved one at Fremont Regional Palliative and Hospice, located at 1439 Main St. This spring session will include eight progressive lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.