City Hall will be named 'John D. Have...

City Hall will be named 'John D. Havens City Hall' in recognition of late City Attorney

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

A formal ceremony naming City Hall as "John D. Havens City Hall" in recognition of Canon City's late City Attorney will be at 3 p.m. April 7 at City Hall, located at 128 Main St. Havens died Nov. 3, 2016, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69. The community is invited to attend a bereavement class series that will offer support through grieving the loss of a loved one at Fremont Regional Palliative and Hospice, located at 1439 Main St. This spring session will include eight progressive lessons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nicholas Brooks Mar 26 Abb 2
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Mar 25 SmashQuist 4
adam bruner & jenn miller scammers Mar 25 catchemall 1
Looking for 2 people Mar 25 catchemall 4
News A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann... Mar 24 Dee Dee Dee 2
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Mar 23 Sniper 115
The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16) Mar 23 TR from NEW YORK 7
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,299 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC