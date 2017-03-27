City Hall will be named 'John D. Havens City Hall' in recognition of late City Attorney
A formal ceremony naming City Hall as "John D. Havens City Hall" in recognition of Canon City's late City Attorney will be at 3 p.m. April 7 at City Hall, located at 128 Main St. Havens died Nov. 3, 2016, after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69. The community is invited to attend a bereavement class series that will offer support through grieving the loss of a loved one at Fremont Regional Palliative and Hospice, located at 1439 Main St. This spring session will include eight progressive lessons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
|The Sammie Denson Story: A plea for justice (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|TR from NEW YORK
|7
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC