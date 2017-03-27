Ca on City Workforce Center job fair set for Friday

Jessica Blunn, Nathan Hall and Jess Lindner, Americorps conservation leadership corps members with Mile High Youth Corps, visit with attendees of the Canon City Workforce Center Job Fair on April 1, 2016, at the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus, located at 51320 W. U.S. 50. Bill Strutton, regional supervisor for the Upper Arkansas region, said 51 employers will be set up and ready to share information and meet with job seekers.

