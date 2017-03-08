Ca on City Tiger Pride jazz band to h...

Ca on City Tiger Pride jazz band to host 'Dinner and Jazz'

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Canon City Tiger Pride jazz band is hosting its second annual "Dinner and Jazz" fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harrison K-8 school. "I know a lot of our band members look forward to playing at the dinner and it is a great way to keep the community and the band appreciative of one another," said Chris Hudson, a CCHS junior in jazz band.

