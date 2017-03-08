Ca on City man who attempted to hit o...

Ca on City man who attempted to hit officer with vehicle gets probation

The man who led multiple law enforcements on two car chases and attempted to strike one officer earlier this year was sentenced to two years of probation in court Tuesday. Justin Evans, 37, of Canon City, allegedly led officers Jan. 8 from the Florence Police Department on a vehicle pursuit in Florence and then again eluded officers from the Canon City Police Department later the same day.

