Ca on City man unharmed after tree crushes vehicle
A tree fell on top of Rich Lehl's 2013 Chevrolet Cruze on Monday morning while he was driving north on South Third Street. A 40- to 50-foot Colorado Blue Spruce at Lakeside Cemetery was uprooted Monday after some damaging wind in the area.
