Ca on City man sets another man on fi...

Ca on City man sets another man on fire, Fremont County Sheriff's Office says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

A Canon City man was arrested after allegedly setting another man on fire early Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Jason Crowder of Canon City, suffered severe burns all over his body and was airlifted to a burn center in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Mar 16 Subdoc101 109
Looking for 2 people Mar 16 catchemall 3
Nicholas Brooks Mar 15 StraightUp 1
Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14) Mar 14 Might know 2
Co springs rental company's beware especially p... Mar 10 do you believe in... 1
Mark Pawoll Mar 10 Jose Stick 4
News A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09) Mar 6 Lauren 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC