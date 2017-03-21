Ca on City man sets another man on fire, Fremont County Sheriff's Office says
A Canon City man was arrested after allegedly setting another man on fire early Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Jason Crowder of Canon City, suffered severe burns all over his body and was airlifted to a burn center in critical condition, the Sheriff's Office said.
