Ca on City man reported missing

Yesterday

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 27-year-old man who was last heard from three days ago. Keith Lynn, 27, of Canon City, texted family members from a gas station in Buena Vista at about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.

