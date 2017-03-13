Ca on City man reported missing
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 27-year-old man who was last heard from three days ago. Keith Lynn, 27, of Canon City, texted family members from a gas station in Buena Vista at about 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.
