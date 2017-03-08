Ca on City Council panel will look at stormwater rate review
After more than 70 years, the stormwater problem affecting many property owners during times of heavy rainfall may be close to a solution. The Canon City Council on Monday approved a stormwater project funding taskforce and appointed City Engineer Adam Lancaster and council representatives Ashley Smith and Jim Meisner to the committee.
