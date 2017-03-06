Ca on City Council members discuss time it takes to serve
City Councilman Mark Gill is sworn in by City Clerk Cathy Rabe in January 2016 at City Hall. Canon City Council is soliciting letters of interest from City residents and local business/property owners who are willing to serve on the City's newly created Business Regulation Review Citizen Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Lauren
|2
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|86
|Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M...
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|1
|sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Guamie
|30
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC