Ca on City Council gives initial approval for Hale Pet Door

City Council members Frank Jaquez, Kathleen Schumacher, City Administrator Tony O'Rourke, Mark Gill, Jim Meisner, Ashley Smith and Mayor Preston Troutman hold signs in support of the child abuse prevention awareness month campaign facilitated by the Fremont County Department of Human Services during Monday's meeting. The Canon City Council on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance allowing for a Special Review Use for Hale Pet Door to operate as a light industry at its current location.

