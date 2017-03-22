Ca on City Council gives initial appr...

Ca on City Council gives initial approval for Hale Pet Door

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

City Council members Frank Jaquez, Kathleen Schumacher, City Administrator Tony O'Rourke, Mark Gill, Jim Meisner, Ashley Smith and Mayor Preston Troutman hold signs in support of the child abuse prevention awareness month campaign facilitated by the Fremont County Department of Human Services during Monday's meeting. The Canon City Council on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance allowing for a Special Review Use for Hale Pet Door to operate as a light industry at its current location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Mar 16 Subdoc101 109
Looking for 2 people Mar 16 catchemall 3
Nicholas Brooks Mar 15 StraightUp 1
Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14) Mar 14 Might know 2
Co springs rental company's beware especially p... Mar 10 do you believe in... 1
Mark Pawoll Mar 10 Jose Stick 4
News A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09) Mar 6 Lauren 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC