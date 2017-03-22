Ca on City Council gives initial approval for Hale Pet Door
City Council members Frank Jaquez, Kathleen Schumacher, City Administrator Tony O'Rourke, Mark Gill, Jim Meisner, Ashley Smith and Mayor Preston Troutman hold signs in support of the child abuse prevention awareness month campaign facilitated by the Fremont County Department of Human Services during Monday's meeting. The Canon City Council on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance allowing for a Special Review Use for Hale Pet Door to operate as a light industry at its current location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Subdoc101
|109
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 16
|catchemall
|3
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 15
|StraightUp
|1
|Chris green an tara Pendergrass (Dec '14)
|Mar 14
|Might know
|2
|Co springs rental company's beware especially p...
|Mar 10
|do you believe in...
|1
|Mark Pawoll
|Mar 10
|Jose Stick
|4
|A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09)
|Mar 6
|Lauren
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC