Boys and Girls Club of Fremont County cleans up cigarette butts in town
McKayla Senecal, 13, and Morgan Micka, 15, cleaned up cigarette butts along Main Street on Wednesday as part of 'Kick Butts Day' at the Boys and Girls Club of Fremont County. Cigarette butts collected on Main Street were cleaned up by children from the Boys and Girls Club of Fremont County on Wednesday as part of 'Kick Butts Day.'
