Bipartisan vote kills bill to fix 'gl...

Bipartisan vote kills bill to fix 'glitch' in grocery liquor-sales

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Some called it a simple cleanup bill, but others said a measure dealing with last year's law opening full-strength liquor sales to grocery stores did a lot more than that. Because of that dispute, a measure that was intended to fix a glitch in last year's law died on a surprising bipartisan 18-17 vote Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09) 20 hr Lauren 2
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Mar 2 John Anderson 86
Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M... Mar 2 John Anderson 1
sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13) Feb 25 Guamie 30
Sex offenders Feb 16 CCC 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Feb 16 Meh 107
Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16) Feb 13 Chris 6
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Fremont County was issued at March 06 at 7:04PM MST

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,147 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC