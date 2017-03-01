Zonta Club of Royal Gorge to honor women throughout history
Jill Tietjen, co-author of "Her Story: A Timeline of the Women Who Changed America," will be at the Abbey Event Center in Canon City from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 18. "Her Story" is a vivid documentation of the breadth and diversity of American women's achievements throughout U.S. history. This one-of-a-kind illustrated timeline highlights the awesome, varied and often unrecognized contributions of American women since the late 1500s.
