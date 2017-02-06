Why did a Colorado sheriff's officer ...

Why did a Colorado sheriff's officer keep bloody evidence from a...

Rick Ratzlaff opened the abandoned Canon City storage shed that he had just bought for about $50 and discovered more than he had bargained for: an ax, a blood-stained rope and bloody socks inside a manila envelope marked "Evidence." Ratzlaff's discoveries - evidence from a cold case murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz - led to the suspension of a sheriff's lieutenant who had previously rented the storage shed, triggered an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and emboldened the victim's mother, Delores Hiltz, to speak openly about her long-held belief that the Fremont County Sheriff's Office grossly bungled the investigation into her daughter's murder - and possibly covered it up.

