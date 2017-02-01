Who's Responsible for My Emotional Experience?
In linguistics and moral psychology, the "AGENT" is the doer of an event; the "PATIENT" is the person affected by the event: the person who has the thing done to them. In this schematic of an event below, say Amy is the AGENT, and Bill is the PATIENT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Someonewhocares
|17
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
|Contractors beware
|Jan 11
|Aggravated
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC