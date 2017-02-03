What's Happening? Legislative Hour slated for Saturday
House District 47 State Rep. Clarice Navarro-Ratzlaff, District 2 State Sen. Kevin Grantham and House District 60 Rep. Jim Wilson during a Legislative Hour session at the Fremont County Administration Building. The Canon City Chamber of Commerce will host Legislative Hour at 11 a.m. Saturday at the County Administration Building located at 615 Macon Ave. The event will be in the commissioners' board room in the lower level.
