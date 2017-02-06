What's Happening? CRAS will feature Phil Volan and Jolene Bell and more.

Phil Volan and Joleen Bell will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Four Mile Community Center located at East Main and Steinmeier. The Canon Rose Acoustic Society will feature Phil Volan and Jolene Bell with opening acts by Jimmy Lee Robbins and Mark Bliss at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Four Mile Community Center located at East Main and Steinmeier.

