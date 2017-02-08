What's Happening? Chamber will host town hall meeting with DOC and more
The Canon City Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a town hall meeting with the Colorado Department of Corrections and Colorado Correctional Industries at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the DOC training facility at the Abbey, 2951 E. U.S. 50. Dennis Dunsmoor, Director of Colorado Correctional Industries, will talk about what CCI does and he will answer pre-submitted questions. He will answer more questions as time allows.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
