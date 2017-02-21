Warm, dry, windy weather spurs metro-area fire restrictions
Unseasonably warm, severely dry, windy weather prompted various metro-area counties and cities to declare open burn bans and fire restrictions. Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder , Douglas and Jefferson were among counties that declared fire restrictions as fire crews battled wildfires along the Front Range the past several days.
