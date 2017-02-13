'The Question Behind the Question' will be presented live March 17
John Miller will present "The Question Behind the Question" live during two sessions March 17 at Florence High School, 2006 Colo. 67. Sessions will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or from 12:30 to 2 p.m..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan '17
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC