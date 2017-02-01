Shuttle service expands area

Shuttle service expands area

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Chaffee Shuttle, which began as a neighborly effort to help senior citizens and those with transportation challenges get around town, has grown to include three service areas and a broad demographic range, generating both goodwill and economic impact. "People really don't realize the services we provide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Tue Someonewhocares 17
bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor... Jan 22 bens 1
Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16) Jan 18 TeeTee 106
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Jan 18 vvvvvvvvv 84
News On election night, New Life Church embraced Col... Jan 15 spytheweb 2
News Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs Jan 13 Pray for polluters 1
Contractors beware Jan 11 Aggravated 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC