Search for new Ca on City Police Chief continues
Each has more than 20 years of experience and both agree that a strong relationship with the community is important. Former Police Chief Paul Schultz left Canon City in early January after he accepted a new job in Fort Morgan; since then Deputy Chief Allen Cooper has been acting as interim chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC