Residents speak out about Hale Pet Door issue during Ca on City Council
Local residents and business owners pack council chambers during Monday's Canon City Council meeting, most of whom were there to support Bill Hale of Hale Pet Door. During the public input portion of Monday's city council meeting, several local citizens and business owners spoke out in favor of Bill Hale, owner and operator of Hale Pet Door, who withdrew an application for a Special Review Use permit Jan. 3 after he kept receiving "confusing letters" from city officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Bigrock
|20
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Fungail
|5
|bud weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Mor...
|Jan 22
|bens
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Jan 18
|TeeTee
|106
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Jan 18
|vvvvvvvvv
|84
|On election night, New Life Church embraced Col...
|Jan 15
|spytheweb
|2
|Give Monthly Help fund our ministry programs
|Jan 13
|Pray for polluters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC