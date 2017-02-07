Residents speak out about Hale Pet Door issue during Ca on City Council

Local residents and business owners pack council chambers during Monday's Canon City Council meeting, most of whom were there to support Bill Hale of Hale Pet Door. During the public input portion of Monday's city council meeting, several local citizens and business owners spoke out in favor of Bill Hale, owner and operator of Hale Pet Door, who withdrew an application for a Special Review Use permit Jan. 3 after he kept receiving "confusing letters" from city officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.