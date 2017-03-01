Permanent tax break for tobacco retai...

Permanent tax break for tobacco retailers advances with help from cigar-loving lawmakers

An effort to extend a tax break for Colorado cigar retailers advanced Tuesday with the help from a couple powerful aficionados. Senate Bill 139 would allow companies that sell cigars and some tobacco products to claim a refund of the state's 40 percent excise tax when making out-of-state sales.

