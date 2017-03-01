Permanent tax break for tobacco retailers advances with help from cigar-loving lawmakers
An effort to extend a tax break for Colorado cigar retailers advanced Tuesday with the help from a couple powerful aficionados. Senate Bill 139 would allow companies that sell cigars and some tobacco products to claim a refund of the state's 40 percent excise tax when making out-of-state sales.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Guamie
|30
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
|Colorado DOC FMCC-cmc still receiving federal f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|justaguy
|1
