One Billion Rising: Zonta Club of Royal Gorge hosts event to create awareness about sexual violence
Zumba instructor Sarai Trujillo leads 52 women and men in a dance Saturday at the annual One Billion Rising event, hosted at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. Participants dance Saturday to 'Break the Chain' as part of the 2017 One Billion Rising event, hosted locally at the Royal Gorge Bridge Park.
