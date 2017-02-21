New trail between Florence and Ca on City to be designed for pedestrians, horses and bikes
After being awarded a grant, the City of Florence is teaming up with the Canon City Recreation District and the Colorado Department of Transportation to start designing a non-motorized trail that will connect Florence and Canon City. One potential location of the trail will be alongside the Arkansas River.
