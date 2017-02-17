More grocers want to be added to list...

More grocers want to be added to list of those that can sell full strength alcohol

Tuesday

Less than a year after lawmakers passed a grand compromise gradually allowing the sale of full-strength alcohol in grocery stores, a buzz has again hit the Capitol to expand efforts. The legislation last year represented the biggest change to state liquor laws since Prohibition.

