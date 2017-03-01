Marti Lucero, Steve Shannon honored during Penrose Chamber of Commerce banquet
Not a seat was empty Monday night at the banquet as people filled the dining room of the Gooseberry Patch for the 27th annual Penrose Chamber of Commerce event. Representatives from various Penrose businesses were present, as well as representatives from the City of Florence, the City of Canon City and the Fremont County Commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Guamie
|30
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Feb 6
|Bigrock
|20
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
|Colorado DOC FMCC-cmc still receiving federal f... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|justaguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC